Countdown... one week until Shrewsbury Moves Festival

Shropshire Festivals will transform the town’s Square from March 21 - 23 as a place of movement with activities to try out and exhibits from local organisations connected to getting active.

On Friday, 21 March there will be exhibitors in the Square complementing the Shrewsbury Moves Conference. Visitors can see exhibits from Hurrecane eBikes, Falco UK, Severn Shuttle, Sabrina, Walking Tours, Living Streets, Cycling4All and Shrewsbury BID.

Saturday 22 will be packed with activities from 10am - 4pm during the usual road closure on Wyle Cop (uphill), High Street, and Shoplatch.

Beth Heath and Clare Wells from Shropshire Festivals will be running the festival from the Square

Amanda Arnold from Shrewsbury Town Foundation will be warming up the crowds before each session and visitors will be encouraged to join in throughout the day with activities such as hula hooping, tai chi, skipping rope tricks, dancing, cheerleading, guided tours, and Morris Dancing. There will be sessions from Shropshire Disabilities Community Group, Shrewsbury Men Walking and Talking, Faye Tai Chi Friends, I Can Dance Shrewsbury, Shropshire Shufflers, Bikeability, Cycling4All, Bike Doctor, Shropshire Cycle Hub, Shyre Bikes, Shropshire 1000 Milers, Jane Owen Dance Fitness, Dykes Who Hike, Nordix Blast Shrewsbury, and Shropshire Ramblers. Trek will offer guided gravel bike rides for beginners on a circular route around town from their stand, plus bike workshops and bike maintenance.

Shrewsbury's High Street will be the setting for the festival

On Sunday 23 the town’s Square will be reimagined as a place of movement and fun for families with circus skills, inflatable games, activities, hula hooping, picnic tables, and a big family attraction which will be revealed on the day. You can also join the Kidical Mass family bike ride, sausage dog social, junior park run, a walk with Shropshire 1000 milers, Shrewsbury Men Walking and Talking, and guided tours.

Beth Heath, Director of Fun at Shropshire Festivals, said: “Come and enjoy moving around Shrewsbury in a whole new way with this brilliant new festival, funded by the UKSPF. On top of three days of fun, activity, and movement, we will be launching a new free trail around the town and look out for our signs prompting some fun ways to travel. Whether you work, live in, or visit Shrewsbury’s town centre, drop in and see us on the Square from March 21 - 23 to catch what’s going on. We can’t wait to reveal our incredible surprise on the Square on Sunday 23. Let’s get moving Shrewsbury!”

The festival complements a two-day conference on March 20 and 21 inspiring discussion on the future of movement in Shrewsbury’s town centre with free-to-attend panel sessions and talks from industry leaders at Shropshire Business Suite.

There is an evening event hosted by Peter Walker, deputy political editor of The Guardian, on Thursday, 20 March, along with drop-in talks and panels during the day on Friday, 21 Marcht. Speakers include Rhiannon Evans of Active Travel England, Rachel Lee of Living Streets and Kay Inckle of Wheels for Wellbeing.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “Shrewsbury is set to come alive with movement this March. Thank you to the team at Shropshire Festivals for bringing the festival fun to Shrewsbury Moves.”

The Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership (SBTPP) is made up of Shrewsbury Town Council, Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury BID.

For more information visit shrewsburymoves.com and follow the Shrewsbury Moves Festival Facebook event page for details on what’s happening and when.