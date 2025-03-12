World Glaucoma Week campaign encourages people to make eye health a conversation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

World Glaucoma Week (WGW) is an annual event bringing together health organisations and charities from around the world to raise awareness of glaucoma and the importance of eye health.

This WGW (9 to 15 March), coinciding with several religious and cultural events, including Ramadan, Holi, Hola Mohalla, Purim, and St Patrick’s Day. Glaucoma UK is urging people celebrating these events to talk about eye health with their families, friends and their wider communities.

While these celebrations come from different traditions, they share a common theme: bringing people together. Through prayers, feasts and social gatherings, these holidays offer a valuable opportunity to discuss the importance of prioritising our eye health.

Joanne Creighton, Chief Executive of Glaucoma UK, said: “This year World Glaucoma Week falls alongside many religious and cultural events that bring people together. We want to encourage people to talk about glaucoma during these celebrations with friends and family. Because glaucoma can be symptomless, raising awareness is crucial. And these conversations don’t have to stop here – glaucoma awareness is vital all year round. A simple conversation might prompt someone to book an eye test and save their sight.”

Glaucoma UK has developed a range of resources to help people talk about glaucoma and protect their eye health. To start raising awareness in your community, visit the Glaucoma UK website and download their conversation starters at glaucoma.uk/make-eye-health-a-conversation.