Show celebrating Van Morrison’s 80th birthday, featuring musicians who recorded with Van, coming to Shropshire

In celebration of Sir Van Morrison’s 80th birthday this year, The Van Morrison Alumni Band, made up of musicians who have shared the stage with Sir Van and played on his albums, have announced a UK tour.

Shropshire audiences will be treated to a show that celebrates Van Morrison’s incredible songwriting legacy, with the band performing songs including ‘Brown Eyed Girl’, ‘Moon Dance’, ‘Into The Mystic’, ‘Crazy Love’ and more.

The Van Morrison Alumni Band will play Shrewsbury Theatre Severn on 23 October.

The show will celebrate Sir Van's songwriting legacy and his 80th birthday

The shows are curated and hosted by renowned saxophonist, former BBC Radio 2 presenter and long-time Van collaborator Leo Green.

The Van Morrison Alumni Band will perform at Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

Green, who has performed on seven of Van Morrison’s albums and toured with him around the globe, brings a deep understanding of the music that will resonate with both lifelong fans and new listeners.

The Van Morrison Alumni Band is a group of all-star musicians, who have between them accompanied Van Morrison in more than 2500 concerts around the world and have amassed more than 500 recordings credits on the singer’s albums dating back several decades.

Tickets for the show are available from 10am on Friday, 14 March at ticketmaster.co.uk