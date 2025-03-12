Powys man fundraising for second 2025 aid delivery to Ukraine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bausley-based community organiser and retiree, Steve Eccleshall, is getting set for what will be his second road convoy journey across Europe since just the start of 2025.

As a volunteer with Driving Ukraine, an organization created to help supply frontline and emergency support vehicles, as well as aid, to Ukraine, Steve, a former police officer, has only recently made the 1,318 mile, 3-day journey across 7 countries to deliver his first vehicle. In late January, he, and friend, Robert Pangborn, joined a 25-person convoy driving an assortment of retrofitted and repurposed 4x4s, 'retired' UK ambulances, and other second-hand service vehicles all destined for use on the front line in the country's ongoing efforts to repel the continuing Russian invasion.

Steve and Robert not only provided their services as drivers, but, additionally, raised almost £6k towards the cost of the vehicles being donated, and associated expedition costs such as fuel, ferries, and visas. And, thanks to the generosity of Shropshire local businesses and hospitals, in particular that of the staff and managers at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital located on the outskirts of Oswestry, they were able to also pack the trucks full of donated, second-hand, lifesaving, medical equipment.

Robert (Bob) and Steve photographed in January 2025.

Having seen the situation on the ground first-hand, and the immense need of Ukraine's fighters and first-responders, Steve's wasted no time in preparing to return. This time he'll be accompanied by another friend, Frank Jennings, and the fundraising target is a slightly more modest £5k - of which the pair have already succeeded in raising around 70 per cent. They are however keen to meet, or hopefully even exceed, their target before the planned departure date of 26 April.

The convoy leaves the UK heading for mainland Europe.

"On my first trip to Lviv, in January, I was amazed by the resilience of the Ukrainians. Their bravery and enthusiasm despite the last 3 years, and the gratitude they showed us for making an effort and showing them they were not alone," Steve explains.

"It deeply touched me, and ever since I returned I have been working to secure more vehicles and repurpose NHS equipment that was destined for disposal."

"Each vehicle requires a minimum of £5k funding, and obviously the Ambulances, being specialised, cost even more, so any support is so very gratefully received!"

If you'd like to support Steve and Frank's fundraising efforts for this upcoming journey, you can donate via donorbox.org/franksteveukraine

And to learn more about Driving Ukraine (an organisation partnered with UK registered charity, Nadiya) and their current projects and volunteering opportunities, please visit drivingukraine.org