Minister launches new state-of-the-art 'inclusive kitchen' at leading college

Officially unveiled by Vikki Howells MS, Minister for Further and Higher Education, the ‘inclusive kitchen’ reinforces Cambria’s commitment to deliver accessible opportunities for all and help train the next generation of professionals in the hospitality sector.

Maria Stevens, Head of Commercial Operations at Coleg Cambria, said: “We are proud to celebrate our partnership with the Savoy Educational Trust, a collaboration that has helped bring to life the state-of-the-art, inclusive training kitchen here at Yale.

“This exciting development marks a significant milestone in our commitment to high-quality, accessible education in hospitality and catering, ensuring all learners have the opportunity to develop the skills and confidence needed to succeed in the industry.

Vikki Howells MS, Minister for Further and Higher Education, opened the ‘inclusive kitchen’

“Thanks to Trust’s generous part-funding of this project, the college can now offer a modern learning environment equipped with cutting-edge facilities designed to meet the needs of all learners, including those with additional support requirements.

“By working closely with the Trust, Coleg Cambria is ensuring the next generation of hospitality professionals in North Wales and beyond receive the very best training, preparing them for rewarding careers in an evolving industry.”

Work-based Learning Manager Kate Muddiman added: “This fantastic facility will allow us to expand our offering with specialist workshops for employers and their staff, including knife skills, baking, and sausage-making workshops.

“We are deeply grateful to the Savoy Educational Trust for their support in helping us elevate hospitality training to the next level.”

The Savoy Educational Trust was established in 1961 and has a long history of championing education and training within the hospitality sector.

As an independent charitable trust, they are committed to funding initiatives that enhance learning opportunities in catering and hospitality, equipping individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the industry.

Through grant giving, they support projects that improve facilities, provide hands-on training, and inspire the next generation of hospitality professionals.

The Trust’s Chief Executive Angela Maher said: “We are committed to supporting high quality, accessible education that nurtures the future of hospitality and are proud to help fund Coleg Cambria's state-of-the art training kitchen, ensuring every learner, regardless of background or ability, has the opportunity to develop industry ready skills, achieve qualifications, and be inspired to pursue a career in the hospitality sector.

“This project highlights our joint dedication to outstanding hospitality education and inspiring future talent.”