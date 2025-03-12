Housebuilder gets green light for 323 new homes in Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Crest Nicholson’s Bridgnorth Edge development will deliver a mixture of two, three, four and five bedroom energy efficient homes. This includes Crest Nicholson’s popular 3 bedroom Seaton and four bedroom Marlborough house types. All homes will be equipped with solar panels and electric vehicle charging points.

As part of Crest Nicholson’s commitment to building for the community and surrounding area, alongside the energy efficient homes, the development will see the creation of open spaces, play areas, cycle paths and a new access road and roundabout. Of the 323 homes, 20 per cent have been allocated as affordable housing.

Tim Brickley, Managing Director of Crest Nicholson Midlands said: “We are thrilled to have secured Reserved Matters planning approval. Bridgnorth Edge plays a pivotal role in the wider development of the Tasley Gateway, and we are proud to play our part, providing high quality new homes for residents to meet local demand along with the initial infrastructure delivery for the wide development.”

The wider development proposals for Tasley, developed by others, are set to include further housing and a range of commercial and leisure facilities. Work is anticipated to start later this year with the first homes due for completion towards the end of 2026.

Located in the village of Tasley, Bridgnorth Edge is around 15 miles from the centre of Wolverhampton. Situated a mile from the town centre, the site benefits from good connectivity to the A458 and onto Shrewsbury and Birmingham whilst the A454 provides access to Wolverhampton and rail links into Birmingham and beyond.

Crest Nicholson gets green light for 323 new homes in Bridgnorth, Shropshire

