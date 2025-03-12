Families attending this exciting show will be captivated by the Circus Ring Mistress, Angel. A 10th-generation circus performer, Angel's life has been a whirlwind of travel and performance as she hones her act to thrill the audience. Born into the circus, she seamlessly blends elegance and authority into Cirquoise, ensuring the smooth running, entertainment and safety of the show.

Prepare to be mesmerised by Ameya Amber, a hula hoop acrobat with incredible skills who has been training since the age of seven. Ameya will leave you in awe as she manipulates hoops with astonishing dexterity and grace. Having trained at a circus school, she is now thrilling audiences across the UK and bringing her talent to Cirquoise at Albrighton this Easter.

Reach for the skies with Hannah, Cirquoise’s talented aerialist, who will be performing the exhilarating Skywalk during the show. A former gymnast, Hannah's passion for aerial circus skills has taken her across England for the past seven years, and now she will be performing for crowds at Albrighton Garden Centre. When she's not soaring through the air, Hannah enjoys beach walks, video games, vegan cuisine, and continuously honing her circus skills.

Cirquoise Circus to bring Easter excitement to Albrighton Garden Centre

Get ready to laugh with Bugsy the Clown, also known as Robert! A 10th-generation circus family member, comedy and performance run in his blood. Not only will he be bringing his original comedy gags and jokes, but he’s also the mastermind behind the show’s lighting effects.

Witness the hair-raising talent of Salvatore, Cirquoise’s Italian circus artist. Born into the circus, raised in Germany, and a world traveller, Salvatore will showcase his expertise with the diabolo and his breathtaking aerial cloud swing act, displaying strength, flexibility, and creativity. Prepare to be amazed as he hangs his entire body weight by his teeth!

James Ducker, Events Manager at British Garden Centres, said: “After the incredible response that Cirquoise received at our Langlands Garden Centre, we're excited to welcome them to Albrighton Garden Centre! This marks a unique first for Wolverhampton and the Black Country. We're bringing this incredible circus group, with their rich Italian and British circus heritage, to our main car park for an Easter holiday show that's perfect for the whole family. Make sure you don’t miss out, and book now for the perfect day out!”

Book now to avoid disappointment this Easter at britishgardencentres.com/events/cirquoise-albrighton

