Children across Shropshire encouraged to design a poster for Food Waste Action Week

The entries will be judged by a panel of Aldi’s sustainability experts, with the winning designs proudly displayed at Aldi’s UK Headquarters to inspire colleagues to cut down their food waste.

The competition is part of Aldi’s ongoing efforts to tackle food waste and support sustainable shopping habits, which has seen the supermarket recently reach the milestone of selling one million of its Surprise Bags through its partnership with Too Good To Go.

It also forms part of the supermarket’s Get Set to Eat Fresh programme, run in partnership with Team GB and ParalympicsGB, that aims to inspire young people to eat healthily.

Luke Emery, National Sustainability Director at Aldi, said: “At Aldi, we’re committed to reducing food waste and this competition is a great opportunity to show children how important of an issue food waste is.

“We can’t wait to see the creative designs that everyone comes up with, and we hope the competition can inspire the next generation to think more about how everyday changes can make a big difference.”

To enter the competition, parents and teachers can submit their children's entries via email to foodwastecomp@aldi.co.uk.

Entries should be submitted alongside the name and county of each entrant and close on Monday, 24 March.

For more information and T&Cs, visit: aldipresscentre.co.uk/food-waste-action-week-poster-competition-terms-conditions