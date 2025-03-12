Children across Shropshire encouraged to design a poster for Food Waste Action Week
To mark Food Waste Action Week (17-23 March), Aldi is calling on children in Shropshire to design a poster that encourages people to reduce food waste. Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket is inviting children to submit their creative designs for the chance to win a £250 Aldi voucher for their family.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The entries will be judged by a panel of Aldi’s sustainability experts, with the winning designs proudly displayed at Aldi’s UK Headquarters to inspire colleagues to cut down their food waste.
The competition is part of Aldi’s ongoing efforts to tackle food waste and support sustainable shopping habits, which has seen the supermarket recently reach the milestone of selling one million of its Surprise Bags through its partnership with Too Good To Go.
Luke Emery, National Sustainability Director at Aldi, said: “At Aldi, we’re committed to reducing food waste and this competition is a great opportunity to show children how important of an issue food waste is.
“We can’t wait to see the creative designs that everyone comes up with, and we hope the competition can inspire the next generation to think more about how everyday changes can make a big difference.”
To enter the competition, parents and teachers can submit their children's entries via email to foodwastecomp@aldi.co.uk.
Entries should be submitted alongside the name and county of each entrant and close on Monday, 24 March.
For more information and T&Cs, visit: aldipresscentre.co.uk/food-waste-action-week-poster-competition-terms-conditions