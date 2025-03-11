World-renowned pianist to perform in Shropshire as part of school's star-studded concert series

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sir Stephen Hough will be the highlight of a new series of concerts unveiled by Wrekin College in Wellington.

His appearance follows previous performances by world-leading cellist Sheku Kanneh Mason at Wrekin which welcomes a calibre of musicians more frequently seen in globally renowned venues, including Carnegie Hall, the Royal Albert Hall and Sydney Opera House.

Their appearances in Wellington are part of an ongoing programme, launched after the school opened its own Music School, aimed at ensuring established icons would appear in the same series as up and coming stars of the future at a school encouraging youngsters to enjoy all genres of music and more importantly, performing.

It also wanted to give a showcase to those at the beginning of a professional career.

Sir Stephen is at the heart of the 2025 programme which has already featured a performance from pianist Jâms Coleman, who was back by popular demand after accompanying violinist Braimah Kanneh Mason last year.

In March, the school will again combine experience with youth as they welcome Walsall Jazz Orchestra who will share the bill with the school’s own national award-winning Jazz Band.

In May, current Wrekin teacher Chris Del Manso and former pupil Isobel Parker will join forces for an evening which pays tribute to the music of Elton John and Amy Winehouse.

A full-line up of all the school’s music ensembles including the award-winning Jazz Band and Concert Band, the Chapel Choir, Orchestra and Junior ensembles will feature in the summer concert in July.

Then on Wednesday, 24 September, the school will welcome Sir Stephen, who has played with several of the world’s most famous and accomplished orchestras, including being the soloist at the Last Night of the Proms in 2024.

With over 60 albums in his repertoire and numerous Grammy nominations together with other awards, including eight Gramaphone Magazine awards his programme will feature a real variety of music. His programme includes Beethoven’s ‘Waldstein’ Sonata and Schumann’s ‘Carnaval’ shorter works (some lasting only 30 seconds) by Stockhausen and Schoenberg and of course his own arrangement of music from ‘Mary Poppins’ that he played to the audience’s delight at the proms last year.

Director of Music at Wrekin College Simon Platford said it was a unique opportunity for all music fans to see Sir Stephen perform in Shropshire.

“We are delighted to be able to bring arguably Britain’s greatest living pianist to a school venue as part of a programme that encourages and nurtures young talents at all stages of their journey with music,” he added.

“The Kanneh Mason family proved a particular triumph over the course of a number of different performances at Wrekin, and we know tickets to see Sir Stephen will sell out quickly. He will be in huge demand.

“It has been wonderful to see this latest series come together and to be unveiling a line-up for 2025 which features such a diverse range of performances. We are very proud of what has been achieved in terms of promoting music both as a career and for the pure joy of performing and being in an appreciative audience since the Music School was opened.

“Music has great potential in terms of being a positive force for young people, and we should do all we can to make it as accessible as possible. The feelings generated by performing or enjoying performances by some of the most talented musicians alive today is something all young people should be able to access.”

To find out more about this year’s series of concerts at Wrekin College, please visit ticketsource.co.uk/wrekinarts