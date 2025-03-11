Homebuilder highlights the women shaping the future of construction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lioncourt’s dedicated female team are not only breaking new ground in a traditionally male-dominated industry but are also driving innovation, mentoring the next generation, and fostering an inclusive culture that enables them to thrive.

The homebuilder is sharing the experiences of the exceptional female team members whose contributions are redefining what it means to work in construction, and how they’ve found working for Lioncourt.

Jo Emery, Commercial Manager at Lioncourt Homes, has worked in the construction industry for over 30 years, and has seen firsthand the change in perception around women working in construction.

Jo said: “I’ve seen a massive improvement since I’ve been working in the industry. Things were very old-fashioned back in my first construction job, it was very male-driven and the only females were in administration.

“The industry has changed so much over the years, and there are a lot more women in senior positions now. Women are treated no different than men at Lioncourt.”

Heading up Lioncourt’s all-female Land Team, Rachel Cartwright, Land Director, said: “Lioncourt supports the people who work for them, regardless of gender.

“I don’t think the business set out to have an all-female Land or Planning Team, people are in positions based on their skills and business contributions. If you’re capable within the role, gender doesn’t come into it.

“Our workforce is very diverse, and Lioncourt is an inclusive employer, so there are women in positions at all levels of the business.”

While sharing her experience of Lioncourt Homes at an inclusive employer, Carol Alkins, Sales Executive said: “It feels like women are the norm across the business, with no feeling of differentiation, so much so that I’ve never even had to think about it.

“Today, construction is a dynamic industry with many opportunities for women, so long as you land in the right company with the right ethos. Something that is becoming more and more common.”

As Lioncourt Homes celebrates, it is reaffirming its pledge to nurture an environment where talent is empowered, and differences are embraced. The experiences shared by its remarkable women underline the company’s ethos: when opportunity meets support, innovation flourishes.