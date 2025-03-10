Wolves Foundation: Coach and player are living the dream

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The over-riding mantra of Wolves Foundation is ‘creating opportunities and changing lives’, and continuing to offer the players within their disability set-up the chance to be the showpiece of the charity’s annual focus fixture is certainly doing just that.

“An amazing experience,” is how young defender Josh was looking forward to the game, which offered him the opportunity to see Molineux from a very different perspective to his normal viewpoint, from the stands.

It also summed up just how being part of the Disability football programme delivered by the Foundation, sponsored by Nuffield Health, has indeed changed his life, when he found mainstream football too difficult to navigate.

Wolves Disability Under-16 player Josh, and coach Mark Bromley.

“When I was at school before, playing against others who didn’t have disabilities, it was a struggle,” he admits.

“But now I have Wolves Disability, playing with and against people who are the same as me, it has been amazing.

“Having watched games in the stands before, stepping out on the pitch and representing Wolves is a massive honour.”

If ever Josh and the other Under-16 players need a bit of inspiration, it can be seen in the journey followed by one of their coaches, Mark Bromley, who works for the Foundation as a Community & Cohesion Officer.

Because Bromley, who also found mainstream football difficult during his time as a pupil at Westcroft School, was part of the very first Wolves Disability team when it was known as Sporting Chances, over a decade ago.

He played in the very first friendly match, scoring four in a 7-4 win against Kewford Eagles, and played his part as the team finished second in their inaugural league season, winning the cup by defeating West Bromwich Albion in the final.

Josh in training at the Foundation's Arena at Aldersley.

As he continued his footballing journey, Bromley progressed through the ranks as a player, also being involved during half time of a Focus Fixture against Norwich, but also a member of staff, moving from participant to volunteer, part-time worker and now full-time, supporting the community and cohesion projects delivered by the Foundation.

“When I was a pupil at Westcroft School, I just wanted to play, but I couldn’t cope with mainstream football, it wasn’t for me.

“From the moment I found out about disability football, I have never looked back.

“Opportunities like playing at Molineux are what Wolves Foundation and the Disability team are all about, and I am just as much a proud coach as I was a proud player.”