Grandson travels over 5,750 miles from Japan to be reunited with grandfather after four years apart

Jos Doggett, a music producer and YouTuber, travelled over 5,750 miles from Yokohama in Japan, after relocating from Penygarnedd in Wales, four years ago to begin a new chapter of his life with his wife, Natsuki. Jos made the special trip to visit his grandfather David which was a special experience for both of them after not seeing each other in so long and they had plenty of catching up to do.

David Doggett, aged 93, who moved into HC-One’s Bluebell View in October 2024, has led a remarkable life. He was an ex-Royal Marine and a Lieutenant, serving for over 10 years.

David was married to his wife Angela for 66 years before she sadly passed away a couple of years ago. As a child, Jos loved sitting with his grandfather and hearing all about his stories.

David has always been someone who his grandson has admired. Jos enjoyed catching up with his grandfather and finding out about all the different activities he gets involved with at life at Bluebell View.

These activities include arts and crafts, baking, and pottery, and he also enjoys the visiting musicians coming to Bluebell View. David also attends the home’s church services from Reverend Musson for Holy Communion.

Jos Doggett, grandson of resident David Doggett at Bluebell View Care Home, said: “It’s been lovely catching up with my grandfather after four years apart. It’s evident to see that the staff and residents at Bluebell View keep him in good company and that he’s well cared for here.

“Spending time with my grandfather now reminds me of how important family is and the need to respect our elders and learn as much wisdom as possible from them. Whilst my work takes me far away from home, these visits bring me back to what is important. I know my grandfather to be a resilient but kind spirited man.”