Calling all Shropshire playwrights

The competition is open until April 4 with the winning playwright receiving a £6,000 cash prize, a cruise for two, and the chance to have their work performed as part of the Theatre@Sea programme aboard Ambassador’s Ambience and Ambition ships.

This is a groundbreaking opportunity for playwrights to have their work performed onboard a luxury cruise ship, with full support to bring their vision to life. Plays must be under an hour in length and can cover any subject matter, providing writers with the chance to explore bold ideas.

The judging panel includes industry professionals like Dr. Jessica Lazar, Nathan Queely Dennis, and Dr. Alison Norrington, offering invaluable guidance for playwrights.

Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at theatreatsea.com.