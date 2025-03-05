Transylvania heritage expert joins Ludlow Town Walls Trust to help develop the works as an international project

Colin Richards Chairman of the Ludlow Town Walls Trust stated that Ludlow has a long partnership with the Saxon Villages World Heritage sites in Romania where teams of craftsmen from the Marches area have for the past 30 years helped conserve their unique heritage and train local craftspeople. Much of this work has been undertaken at the behest of King Charles III and various international charities he has been associated with. We believe that if we can build upon this friendship and link our two projects it can elevate the profile of the work and enhance our ability to attract external funding.

Emanuel will be delivering a presentation with Colin on the history of the Sighisoara region and the vision for the project at 6pm for 6.30pm St Laurence’s Church Ludlow Monday, 10 March. All welcome.