Leading Midlands accountants unite at budget impact roundtable to guide businesses through financial changes
A consortium of leading accounting firms recently convened for a comprehensive roundtable discussion analysing the latest budget changes and their implications for businesses across all sectors and sizes. The event brought together expertise from Fruition Accountancy, Horvath Accountants, CLH Accountants, BK Plus, and Cloud Accounting Support Services.
The in-depth session explored how recent fiscal policies will reshape the business landscape in the coming year, with participants sharing strategic insights and practical advice for companies navigating these changes.
"Businesses need to prepare now for the ripple effects of these budget adjustments," noted Andy Horvath, Director at Horvath Accountants.
"Our goal was to distil complex financial implications into actionable guidance for organisations regardless of their industry or scale." Paul Barnes, Director at Cloud Accounting Support Services.
Key areas addressed during the roundtable included:
- Tax optimisation strategies under the new framework
- Sector-specific financial planning recommendations
- Size of organisation specific financial planning recommendations
- Cash flow management techniques in the changing economic environment
- Technology investments that could offset potential impacts
- Resource allocation priorities for businesses in transition
The participants have collaborated on a comprehensive white paper that details their collective analysis and recommendations. This valuable resource will be published by the end of March 2025 and will offer businesses a roadmap for financial resilience and strategic planning.
To reserve your copy of this essential white paper, please contact Alison Barnes at Team CASS on 01827 780550 or email ali@cass-online.co.uk.