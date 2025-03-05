Leading Midlands accountants unite at budget impact roundtable to guide businesses through financial changes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The in-depth session explored how recent fiscal policies will reshape the business landscape in the coming year, with participants sharing strategic insights and practical advice for companies navigating these changes.

"Businesses need to prepare now for the ripple effects of these budget adjustments," noted Andy Horvath, Director at Horvath Accountants.

"Our goal was to distil complex financial implications into actionable guidance for organisations regardless of their industry or scale." Paul Barnes, Director at Cloud Accounting Support Services.

Key areas addressed during the roundtable included:

Tax optimisation strategies under the new framework

Sector-specific financial planning recommendations

Size of organisation specific financial planning recommendations

Cash flow management techniques in the changing economic environment

Technology investments that could offset potential impacts

Resource allocation priorities for businesses in transition

The participants have collaborated on a comprehensive white paper that details their collective analysis and recommendations. This valuable resource will be published by the end of March 2025 and will offer businesses a roadmap for financial resilience and strategic planning.

Pictured left to right - Andy Horvath of Horvath Accountants, Richard Tonks of BK Plus, Val Culley of CLH Accountants, Paul Barnes of Cloud Accounting Support Services and John Moore of Fruition Accountancy.

To reserve your copy of this essential white paper, please contact Alison Barnes at Team CASS on 01827 780550 or email ali@cass-online.co.uk.