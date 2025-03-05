Errol the mini alpaca and friends from Shropshire border set to appear at national show
The British Alpaca Society National Show is coming to Stafford Bingley Hall from March 21 to 23. Around 600 alpacas will be competing in the show ring for converted titles and rosettes.
Wildwood Alpacas, based just outside Wolverhampton on the Staffordshire and Shropshire border, will be taking a team of walking alpacas to include Errol the mini alpaca who has a huge following and his own event diary as visitors to the farm request to see him.
There will also be The World of Alpacas with lots of alpaca activities.
Tickets for the event are available on the British Alpaca Society website.