Eisteddfod thanks Rotary for nine years of support

The eisteddfod’s vice chair, Mary Stott, visited Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club to express gratitude to members for their on-going support which she described as ‘absolutely wonderful’.

“I can’t thank you enough - it’s been a wonderful nine years of support,” she told Rotarians.

Mary said that Rotary sponsorship had allowed the eisteddfod organisers to pay for all the children competitions, contributing to their own ongoing fundraising events.

She said the curriculum in schools limited the time for children to participate in all musical and recitation activities. The eisteddfod provided the children with practice on a stage in front of an audience with their efforts being professionally adjudicated.

This participation, she said, assisted the children to build their confidence, and some had progressed to the Royal Academy in London, The Birmingham Conservatoire and the Royal Northern Academy of Music.

“It is wonderful how talented the children are. I enjoy listening to them performing It’s The Clock or The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”

Mary, who has 53 years ‘under my belt’, told Rotarians that the eisteddfod had recruited four youngsters, three of whom were on the committee. “It’s nice to have their views - they are going to be the future.”

Rotarian Colin Sharp, Rotarian David Morris (president), Mary Stott (speaker), Rotarian Alun Humphreys.

Other fundraising events had enabled the eisteddfod charity to fund work on constructing disabled access to the stage. And this was only one of two eisteddfods being held in all of England.

This year’s event takes place on 22-23 March, and she told members that Rotary club members - and the public in general - were ‘more than welcome to attend’.