Creating a community: Homebuilder supports Shrewsbury Men’s Shed

Men’s Shed is a registered charity which provides well-equipped workshops to men who, typically, have a variety of physical and mental health issues. They have approximately 120 ‘shedders’, many having been referred by the NHS.

Simon Rouse, Chairman of Shrewsbury Men’s Shed, said: “Our Shedders may be having a tough time, but these men have an amazing range of skills.

“They worked together to convert a disused stable block without power, water, windows or even floors into the fabulous facility it is today.”

Simon Rouse Chairman of the Shrewsbury Men's Shed

There are over a thousand of Sheds all over the UK, their joint goal is to bring like-minded people and create communities for people to share their worries with.

Barratt Homes' £500 donation to Shrewbury Men's Shed will help continue its great work

Simon continued: “The support we give extends way beyond our Shedders. We make initiatives affordable for other charities, community groups and schools by making things for them, such as mud kitchens, storytellers’ thrones, cycle racking, and more.

Shrewsbury Men's Shed is bringing people in the local community together

“The River Ferry project that we’re currently working on with Shrewsbury Council will boost the entire town, its showground and events.

“It connects directly to the Shropshire Way and Severn Way national footpaths so we will get more people active and walking. It even connects to the birthplace of Charles Darwin, so the impact of our small charity is considerable and growing, as we continue to look for more projects that support our community.”

The £500 donation from Barratt Homes, based close to Shrewsbury Men’s Shed at its development, The Lilies, will be spent on a total loss shot-blaster and safety respiratory equipment for its use. This piece of equipment will be used to refurbish the town’s bins, benches and signs.

Barratt Homes is proud to support Shrewsbury Men's Shed

Simon added: “The town and county councils have faith that we can deliver real value as well as social value, bringing in works that would be unaffordable to cash strapped local authorities without our engagement.

“It is crucial to support local organisations. Corporate social responsibility is what has funded most of the building materials we have used to create our facility.

“We would just like to say a massive thank you to all the people who have helped us achieve what we have thus far. We are beyond grateful.”

The Men's Shed is helping revitalise the local area with its latest project

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “Working in the construction sector, we are aware just how tough the fight for mental health is.

“Any charity, like Shrewsbury Men’s Shed, that is driven to give people community and help them through a difficult time in their lives is one we are happy to support.”

Anybody interested in finding out more about the charity can find out more details by visiting the website at Shrewsbury Men’s Shed.

For more information about any developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Shropshire.