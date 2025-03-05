Cheer Athletics Telford shines at national cheerleading competition

But the triumphs didn’t stop there. Alongside the amazing placings, The Crown Jewel CATS in the Youth Prep Cheerleading division and The Ladies of Ten in the International Open Dance division both earned the coveted Best Choreography award, after showcasing routines filled with creativity and executed with precision. The Shield Maiden CATS in the Junior Prep cheerleading division and the Senoritas in Under 16 dance division were both crowned Grand Champions, an award received by the highest scoring team within that division - a testament to their hard work and excellence. Additional honours went to Junior Lyrical 'You Got It In You' and International Open Lyrical ‘Between Villages’ who were both recognised and awarded for their Outstanding Performance.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Cheer Athletics Telford secured three bids to The Summit in the United States, a prestigious achievement that very few teams can claim. The teams that earned these coveted bids were Junior Lyrical ‘You Got It in You’, Mini Pom ‘Girl Power’, and the Under 12 Level 2 Team ‘Lionheart’. A monumental achievement for these athletes, who now have the opportunity to compete on the international stage.

What’s even more remarkable is the growth of Cheer Athletics Telfords’ prep athletes, many of whom are competing for the first time this season. Their dedication, hard work, and passion for the sport have truly shone, and it’s a thrilling start to their cheerleading journey.

