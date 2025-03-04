Wolves Foundation Focus Fixture returns for Everton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The fixture on Saturday, March 8 (8pm kick off) will include a presence from the Foundation in the Fan Zone and Megastore pre-match, aiming to raise funds and awareness, and a Silent Auction will take place in hospitality areas.

A new limited-edition tee-shirt is being produced by volunteer group the Old Gold Pack, as part of the series raising funds for the Foundation, and there will be a dedicated 11 pages of coverage about the charity in the matchday programme.

On top of that, the now legendary half time game featuring players from Wolves Disability FC will return, with Under-16 participants having the opportunity to show their skills and create special memories in front of a packed Molineux crowd.

“We are once again grateful for the opportunity to stage the annual Foundation Focus Fixture, raising awareness and vital funds for the club’s official charity,” says Kieron Ansell, Head of Wolves Foundation Business and Development.

“It is a really important date in the calendar for staff and volunteers to spread the word about the work of the Foundation, and inform supporters of the extent of projects which are taking place across the city on a daily basis.

“We are all really proud of the positive impact which the Foundation delivers to the local community, and feel it is something that the wider Wolves fanbase will be proud of as well.

“Any support fans can give via the different activities on the day will be much appreciated, along of course with making as much noise as possible for the Disability team as they live out their dream of stepping out onto the hallowed turf!

“As ever, we would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who helps and supports the Foundation both on Focus Fixture day and all the year around, contributing to our mission of creating opportunities and changing lives for the people of Wolverhampton.”

The Wolves Disability FC players love the opportunity to play on the pitch.

Wolves Foundation now deliver over 45 unique projects supporting over 90,000 participants every year. These are delivered across different areas including health and wellbeing, education and skills and community and cohesion.

The charity also stages several fundraising events to help support the extensive programme of activities, including the Molineux Sleepout, Molineux Abseil and Hiking Heroes.

Fans can also make a one-off donation to the Foundation, or set up regular giving, by visiting the fundraising page: wolvesfoundation.enthuse.com/cf/wolves-foundation-focus-fixture25.