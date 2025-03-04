Ozzy tickets star lot in ‘stellar’ online auction for Acorns Children’s Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The stellar silent auction has a huge 71 lots leading with two tickets to the one-time-only Back to the Beginning Show at Villa Park in July featuring an all-star line-up with Black Sabbath, Metallica, Slayer and Pantera.

And it’s now ‘lights, camera, auction!’ as bidding is gets underway with just three weeks to seize the chance to own exclusive signed memorabilia, VIP experiences and unique getaways.

The glittering Stage and Screen auction – which runs until March 26 – is raising vital funds for the hospice charity and its lifeline care for children with life limiting and life threatening conditions and support for their families.

1966 England World Cup Winners signed print

Emma Wright, Partnerships Manager at Acorns, said: “This is our biggest-ever auction! We’re so excited to bring these one-of-a-kind items from the world of stage and screen, and it’s all in support of the local children and families we care for.

Get tickets to the last ever performance by Ozzy Osbourne.

“From much sought-after tickets for this summer’s final performance by Ozzy and Black Sabbath, to signed memorabilia by Tom Hardy, a signed, limited-edition framed print of the hit National Theatre show Dr. Strangelove, and even bespoke Peaky Blinders suits and caps donated by the show’s creator, Steven Knight, our auction has something for everyone!”

Among the dazzling donations, Acorns Patron and award-winning creator, writer and director Steven Knight has contributed exquisitely tailored Peaky Blinders suits and caps made by Garrison Tailors – a must-have for fans of the global phenomenon.

Other lots include a Michelin-starred meal, a bespoke cookery class, a relaxing overnight spa retreat, and VIP tickets to see The Nutcracker, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, or the world premiere of Sherlock Holmes and the 12 Days of Christmas.

There is also a special sweepstake prize – a vinyl copy of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon and a pair of drumsticks signed by famed drummer Nick Mason.

Emma added: “Every bid on this magnificent auction will help to provide lifeline care for children who are seriously ill and support for their families. Don’t miss out and secure your dream prize while supporting families at a time when they need us the most.”

To bid on the items and be in with a chance winning visit acorns.org.uk/bid

You can bid on your own Peaky Blinders style suit.

Acorns Children’s Hospice provides specialist palliative care for babies, children and young people with life limiting and life threatening conditions, and support for their families.

In the past year, the charity has cared for more than 780 children across the West Midlands, and supported over 1,000 families, including those who are bereaved. Children visit Acorns for rehabilitative respite, symptom management, emergency and end-of-life care.

This care and support is provided from Acorns three hospices, based in Birmingham, Walsall and Worcester, and in the community.

Acorns needs around £35,000 each day to provide its children’s hospice care, with two thirds of that amount coming from generous donations and fundraising by the local community.