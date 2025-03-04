Ludlow Rotary invites grant applications from local community groups

‘Ludlow Rotary Cares’ is the name the club has given to its annual scheme aimed at supporting community life in and around Ludlow by offering modest grants to local charities and organisations. The maximum grant available is now £750.

Over the past 10 years the Ludlow Rotary Club has been able to contribute more than £50,000 to some 100 local community projects through this scheme from funds it has raised. In 2024 alone, the club made 11 grants totalling £7,000 to community organisations through Ludlow Rotary Cares. All recipients subsequently wrote to confirm how their grants had been used.

Christine Perkins of Rockspring Community Choir said the grant had allowed the choir to purchase a projector and screen and scarves for choir members.

Rockspring Community Choir in full fig

“It has meant that we are actually looking at our Musical Director rather than having our heads buried in a music score” she said.

Another recipient was the 1st Ludlow Scouts. Philip Sandell said their grant was spent on four first aid kits and an emergency shelter, with leftover cash used to hire a GPS tracker to help the leaders track the scouts during expeditions.

“It saves the leaders a lot of time looking for them when they take the wrong turning or divert because they don’t like the look of the cows” Mr Sandell said.

And Rob Loynes, on behalf of South Shropshire Engineering Ambassadors, said the grant made it possible for the team to provide interactive engineering projects for around 100 children, inspiring them to engage and further their understanding with a view to them becoming our engineers of the future.

As in previous years the club intends to be very open-minded about the types of activities it will support so long as the project or programme responds to a community need in or within 15 miles of Ludlow and meets its criteria on the giving of grants. What the club will need to understand is exactly what the money will be used for, who will benefit from it and how much difference it will make.

Youngsters building an electric go-cart with support from South Shropshire Engineering Ambassadors

Further information and a simple application form can be found on the website ludlowrotaryclub.org.uk. Organisations which meet the criteria will need to get their applications in by 18 April. Those shortlisted will be invited to an evening event at Ashford Carbonell Village Hall on 13 May at which they will be asked to explain their project for a few minutes to a small panel. There will also be an opportunity to meet other applicants as well as members of the Rotary Club.

The club is keen to hear from a wide range of organisations including those that have applied in the past or have been awarded grants in the past. So if you are involved in or are aware of one which might benefit, do take a look at the website and follow the link to download an application form.

For further information please email lrc@ludlowrotaryclub.org.uk.