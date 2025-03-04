Iconic musicals to be shown in local cinemas across Shropshire this spring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This spring, The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals returns to over 500 UK cinemas, with showings from February through to May, including at Old Market Hall Shrewsbury, Wem Town Hall, Wellington Orbit, and more.

The spring season will include:

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (2019)

Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour (2012)

A Night With Janis Joplin: The Musical (2024)

Billy Elliot: The Musical Live (2014)

Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical (2022)

Catch Billy Elliot: The Musical, featuring music by Elton John

The season kicked off last month with showings of one of the world’s most popular musicals, Les Misérables.

The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals returns to over 500 UK cinemas

It continues this month with Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour (2012) this evening (4 March). Written and composed by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, this rock opera includes the hit songs I Don’t Know How to Love Him, Heaven on Their Minds and Superstar.

Audiences can enjoy rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar on March 4

Full dates for The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals are as follows:

Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour (2012) – 4 March

A Night With Janis Joplin: The Musical (2024) – 13 March + 16 March

Billy Elliot: The Musical Live (2014) – 30 March + 2 April

Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical (2022) – 1 May + 4 May

Screenings, tickets and further information can be found at bigscreenmusicals.com/tickets.