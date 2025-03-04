Iconic musicals to be shown in local cinemas across Shropshire this spring
Audiences will be able to watch beloved musicals such as Billy Elliot and Jesus Christ Superstar from the comfort of their local cinema.
This spring, The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals returns to over 500 UK cinemas, with showings from February through to May, including at Old Market Hall Shrewsbury, Wem Town Hall, Wellington Orbit, and more.
The spring season will include:
- Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (2019)
- Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour (2012)
- A Night With Janis Joplin: The Musical (2024)
- Billy Elliot: The Musical Live (2014)
- Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical (2022)
The season kicked off last month with showings of one of the world’s most popular musicals, Les Misérables.
It continues this month with Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour (2012) this evening (4 March). Written and composed by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, this rock opera includes the hit songs I Don’t Know How to Love Him, Heaven on Their Minds and Superstar.
Screenings, tickets and further information can be found at bigscreenmusicals.com/tickets.