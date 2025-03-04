A Short History of the Future - a collection of science fiction stories

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A Short History of the Future contains 42 Sci-fi stories, spanning time travel to multiverses, via aliens, pocket spaceships, teleportation mishaps, homicidal AIs, eco-disasters, and space pirates.

Liam is an award-winning short story writer, with stories in Best of British Science Fiction and Best of British Fantasy (NewCon Press), Analog, Nature Futures, BSFA Fission, and many more. He hosted the live literary event Liars’ League for 12 years and remains a Liar.

Liam also volunteers at the creative writing charities Ministry of Stories and Spark Young Writers. He lives and writes in Shropshire.