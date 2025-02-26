Levellers Collective tour comes to Birmingham in March

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

To coincide they will also be releasing a brand new live album and DVD on March 7 via On The Fiddle Recordings. Recorded in 2023 at London’s iconic Hackney Empire, the film captures the spirit of the Levellers as never seen before. 25 cameras were positioned onstage and around the venue for the recording and sees all the musicians captured in intimate detail as they weave a magical musical landscape for the songs.

This can be seen to wonderful effect on ‘Wheels’, the first official track to be released from the collection. Available to stream and download now, the video for it is also available, taken from the DVD footage at Hackney Empire.

Originally a full-throttle song on the Levellers’ 2005 album Truth And Lies, this new version showcases how powerful acoustic interpretations can be, expanding the musical palette with added strings, percussion and vocal harmonies from additional members Hannah Moule (cello, vocals), Oli Moule (percussion) and Rae Husbandes (acoustic guitar, dobro, tin whistle, percussion, vocals).

Levellers Collective Live

Levellers lead singer Mark Chadwick says: "Previously when we’ve done acoustic shows it’s just been us, with our own unique timings, but working with other musicians in particular, it’s like ‘OK, you can’t mess up’. So we don’t, we really concentrate."

"As a band, we're particularly pleased to make an acoustic show which is totally different to our electric show,” adds Jeremy Cunningham, Levellers’ bass-player. “It allows us to flex our musical muscles with stuff that’s really hard to play but really rewarding at the same time. The ying to our electric yang!”

The tracklisting for Levellers Collective / Live is:

Carry Me The Game The Lowlands Of Holland Liberty Song Battle Of The Beanfield Wheels Drug Bust McGee Together All The Way Sitting In The Social Man O’ War Julie Ghosts In The Water Born That Way Haven’t Made It England My Home The Cholera Well The Boatman The Road Far From Home Hope Street Down By The River ‘O Just The One

Footage of both Hope Street and The Cholera Well from the DVD is available to enjoy now on the band’s YouTube channel.

Levellers Collective Live released 7th March 2025

Tickets for the tour are on sale now from myticket.co.uk and levellers.co.uk.