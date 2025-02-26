Author to appear in documentary and write more books to support parents coping with child loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The positive response to Theo Bear – A Midnight Wish was of “great comfort” to Ellie Harley-Jones, whose son Theo sadly died at birth almost four years ago.

Ellie – co-owner of Catch 22 Brasserie in Valley, Anglesey – says writing and illustrating the book initially provided a focus and helped her to cope with the tragedy, before she later realised it could also help to raise awareness and funds for stillbirth and child loss organisations, including UK-wide charity ‘4 Louis’.

A raft of sales over the Christmas period, five-star reviews and the feedback of readers inspired her to create further adventures for the title character and his trusty friend Rolo the cockapoo, with the support of Anglesey-based Redstart Publishing.

“For me this was never about trying to sell books, it’s the message behind it and to get more people talking about child loss as it is still a subject people are hesitant to discuss,” said Ellie.

“The more awareness there is the more people will feel comfortable talking about these issues, which is my aim with these stories.”

A passion for drawing and a vivid imagination has developed into a “therapeutic” escape for Ellie, who went on to have rainbow baby Leo (the term used to describe a baby born after miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal death) in 2023.

Leo has brought the family joy and a renewed sense of life and light through the dark times, which is why she is determined to help the thousands of people each year who experience the pain of losing a child.

Ellie is also set to appear in a TV documentary later this year to promote Baby Loss Awareness Week, which runs from October 9-15.

“I have almost finished the second book and have several ideas for future adventures centred on hope, and reassurance and comforting people, because they are not alone,” said Ellie, originally from Cranage, Cheshire.

“Especially as my husband and I have gone on to have a happy, healthy baby, something I was worried about initially, which is perfectly natural.”

She added: “We will look to release that story later this year, and hopefully build on the warm response to Theo Bear, turning this into a collection that will make a difference to people’s lives, incorporating different characters and locations.

“I have spoken to families and had messages from people who are struggling and even lost friends who felt uncomfortable talking to them about what they had been through.

“I found that to be incredibly sad at a time when they would have needed them most, so this has also been about raising awareness of that, and how people should be more comfortable discussing the subject.

“These people have taken solace from reading the book so that is fuel for me to continue writing and illustrating for years to come – for me, for my family and for those experiencing and recovering from the loss of a child.”