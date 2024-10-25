Whitchurch art exhibition to showcase local talent

Showcasing the work of over 22 talented local artists and titled "Lights, Action, Art," the event coincides with the town’s Christmas lights switch-on, creating a magical atmosphere filled with creativity and festive cheer.

The JDL Markets will also be in attendance, adding to the vibrant energy throughout the town.

With so much happening, it promises to be a buzzing celebration of art, culture, and holiday spirit!

By Stella Ashbrook - Contributor