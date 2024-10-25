Norbury church to welcome local organist and harp maker for autumn concerts

On Saturday, 2 November at 3pm there will be an organ recital by renowned local organist Paul Bellingham. Paul will be playing an interesting selection of pieces by composers such as Bach, Buxtehude Stanford and Alain.

Then on Saturday, 23 November at 4pm Jon Letcher will be introducing us to the wonderful harp. Jon is a local, internationally recognised harp maker. Come along to discover more about this lovely instrument and listen to the beautiful instrument in the special setting of our old church.

Both concerts are free of charge with refreshments being served afterwards. Donations towards our church funds would be gratefully accepted.

Norbury November Church Concerts. Poster: Susan Cooke

We look forward to seeing you there!

By Susan Cooke - Contributor