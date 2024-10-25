Local designer launches children’s clothing line in Ludlow

Aneira’s winter residency at Ludlow Farmshop sees quality children’s countrywear brands such as Little Stamford Company and Eleanor and Charles, being stocked alongside her very own exclusive range, Sew Aneira, in a unique new outlet.

First launched online, Sew Aneira mixes a range of quality children’s country clothing, such as Tattershall shirts, chunky knits, and cosy fleece gilets, together with quirky printed sweatshirts featuring catchy slogans such as Free Range Kid, and A little dirt didn’t hurt. And find me a child, large or small, who wouldn’t like some to cosy-up in some Land Rover pyjamas, or a beautiful new tweed shooting jacket, both of which are also in stock.

Tomorrow is Sew Aneira's grand opening, after which the cabin based store will be open on Thursdays through to Sundays from now until the end of the year – perfect timing for a little Christmas Shopping for your little ones.

Sew Aneira's Winter residency at the cabin, Ludlow Farm Shop. Photo: Aneira Holmes

"I’ve been dreaming of creating my own clothes shop since I was a small girl", says Aneira. "I’d like to thank Ludlow Farmshop for being so supportive and offering a fledgling local business like mine such an opportunity."

More information on the Sew Aneira range can be found at sewaneira.co.uk or on Instagram; @sewaneira.

Alternatively, the Sew Aneira store can be found at Ludlow Farmshop, Bromfield.

By Aneira Holmes - Contributor