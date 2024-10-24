Spooky half-term Halloween events in Ludlow

Ludlow Museum will be hosting its Ghost Hunt Halloween Trail, where children can explore the museum while searching for hidden ghosts and participating in free Halloween activities. This event will run across two weekends, from Friday, 25 October to Sunday, 3 November. The museum will be open from Friday to Sunday, with a £1.20 entry fee, while children under 16 can enter for free.

Ludlow Market will offer a magical experience with the Witches' Brew Trail. From Wednesday, 30 October to Friday, 1 November, 12-3pm, children can join a scavenger hunt to help the Ludlow Witch locate her secret ingredients hidden around the market stalls. This is a free event, open to all.

Ludlow’s Mayor, Councillor Beverley Waite, expressed her excitement about the upcoming events, stating: "Halloween is always a wonderful time in Ludlow, and I’m delighted that both the museum and market are hosting such creative activities. These events bring our community together, and I encourage everyone to come along and enjoy the spooky fun."

Ludlow Town Council is also pleased to reflect on the success of its summer holiday events. At Ludlow Museum, the popular Mouse Trap Trail invited visitors to find the mischievous "gangster Gouda" mice hidden around the museum. The council extends its congratulations to Poppy (aged 8), who won the competition to name the museum mouse, choosing "Tommy Whiskers."

Ludlow Market’s Bugs Life Trail saw children on the hunt for hidden bugs, with Thomas (aged 4) winning the competition to locate all the bugs around Ludlow Market.

For further details, visit ludlow.gov.uk or follow Ludlow Town Council on social media.

By Esther Gittoes - Contributor