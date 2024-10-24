Rotarians colour their hair purple to raise awareness

It’s not only because David Ryder is the president of Whitchurch Rotary and Peter Williams is a longtime Rotarian.

Neither is it simply because today is World Polio Day.

But purple is a special colour for Rotary. It’s a symbol of their worldwide campaign for a polio-free world. The campaign began 40 years ago when Rotary set out to defeat polio - which, at its peak was paralysing or killing over half a million people every year.

The battle is supported by the ‘Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’ which is match-funding donations by two-to-one - thereby tripling every amount raised.

The money has helped 2.5 billion children to be immunised and the number of countries in which the condition is endemic has dropped from 125 to just three.

“We’re nearly there,” says David Ryder. “Eradication is closer than ever but the final push is still ahead. We just need to make people aware so they can help us cross the finish line and make polio only the second infectious disease, after smallpox, to be eradicated in humans.”

David Ryder with purple hair. Photo supplied

Hence the purple hair. The colour represents the purple dye used to mark the fingers of children who have received the life-saving vaccine. So, David and Peter are attracting attention with purple hair – generously provided by Whitchurch hairdressing business ‘HeadQuarters’.

“If you see us around town we are happy to receive donations,” said Peter. “And, if you don’t, donations can be handed in at Hatchers Solicitors in Green End.”

By Graham King - Contributor