New Wellington hair and beauty salon to hold grand opening
Wellington’s hair care scene is about to get even better with the opening of Danashe Hair Care & Beauty Salon on Market Street. The salon, led by experienced stylist Marialuz, will officially open its doors with a grand relaunch on Saturday, 9 November.
MariaLuz brings over 25 years of experience in the hair industry, specialising in treatments for Afro, Caucasian, and Dual Heritage hair types. Her passion for hair care began with her grandmother’s traditional methods of using natural, raw ingredients to create effective hair care solutions.
Danashe Hair Care is known for its handcrafted, organic products and its focus on providing tailored treatments that not only beautify but also nourish hair. The move to Market Street puts the salon right in the heart of Wellington, making it more accessible to local residents.
Everyone is invited to join the celebration and experience the personalised care that Danashe is renowned for. Stop by on 9 November to meet MariaLuz and explore the new salon space!
By Rachael Lewis - Contributor