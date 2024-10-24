Course will show how to live a good life with dementia

Aimed at those diagnosed with dementia in the past two years, the course is being run over five sessions, beginning on November 19 at the town’s Our Space community centre.

The course is an initiative by the Ellesmere Dementia Steering Group, set up earlier this year by former mayor, Councillor Anne Wignall to develop stronger links throughout the town and surrounding area to heighten dementia-awareness.

It will be led by two of the group’s members, George Rook from Welshampton, who lives with dementia, and Dr Mike Grierson, assistant manager at Our Space, which provides support services for people with the condition, and their carers.

Since being diagnosed with early onset dementia ten years ago, Mr Rook has worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the condition and is currently chair of the Lived Experience Advisory Panel on Dementia UK, as well as volunteering with other health groups.

He explained "We want to help people recently diagnosed with dementia who are still trying to come to terms with it. Dementia is not a death sentence and we want to show them how to live as well as they can and, most importantly, continue to enjoy their lives.

"Everyone’s situation and symptoms are different and for that reason, we are being completely flexible. The content of the course will be based around those who attend the sessions. It will be very informal, friendly, and based on trust and respect.

"The idea is to ensure that those with dementia retain their confidence and individuality, so the sessions will be held without family or friends present. However a person with dementia may wish to be accompanied by their family carer to the start of the first session."

The course will course will run from 10.30am to 12.30pm on November 19, 21, 28, December 3 and 5 at Our Space, Ellesmere Library, in Trimpley Street. For more information or to book a place on the course, please contact georgerook51@gmail.com, telephone 07976 189641.

By John Shone - Contributor