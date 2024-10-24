Community writing group pens book to raise funds for local food bank

Over the last 10 months, the group have poured their passion into this collective project, producing an inspiring anthology of original works. The book, priced at just £5, is a true reflection of the diverse voices within the group, from heartfelt poetry to thought-provoking short stories. All proceeds from the sales will go directly to the Whitchurch Food Bank, supporting those in need within the local community.

The book was officially launched in collaboration with the Trussell Trust on October 23 and is now available for purchase at MOOandBOOM, Whitchurch.

The Write Word project not only fosters creativity but also strengthens community ties, as members come together to laugh, cry, and share their literary journeys.

"This book is a testament to the power of community and creativity," said Stella Ashbrook co founder of The Write Word and owner of MOOand BOOM in Whitchurch where the group meet.

"We’re proud to support the Whitchurch Food Bank and bring together a group of like-minded individuals who believe in the power of words and kindness."

The book is on sale at MOOand BOOM, and all proceeds will go to the Food Bank in Whitchurch prior to Christmas when funds are much needed.

The group meets on the last Wednesday of each month bringing published authors and total beginners to discuss books, write short stories, and compose poetry.

By Stella Ashbrook - Contributor