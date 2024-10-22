A Shropshire RSPB branch celebrate the barn owl

The Secret Hills Discovery Centre in Craven Arms are helping with a display of these popular and distinctive birds. They are planning to provide a nest box for these birds in their meadows, which are an ideal habitat. Barn owls previously used old buildings or large tree holes to nest in. With changing farming methods and the modernisation of our homes, there has been a decline in available nest sites. Increasingly nest boxes have been installed for them to use, which they do readily.

South Shropshire RSPB celebrate the barn owl. Photo: Geoff Hall

Families are welcome to come and visit and learn more about barn owls. Contributions of photos, picture, poems are all welcome and will be added to the display.

Geoff Hall captured this impressive picture of a barn owl in flight

By Carol Wood - Contributor