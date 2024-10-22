A Shropshire RSPB branch celebrate the barn owl
South Shropshire RSPB branch have been celebrating barn owls. With the darker evenings car headlights sometimes reveal them flying over country lanes, or for the fortunate, on still evenings, one may be noticed hunting over rough ground. They are unmistakable. In flight they are ghostly white and their feathers are designed to make flight silent
The Secret Hills Discovery Centre in Craven Arms are helping with a display of these popular and distinctive birds. They are planning to provide a nest box for these birds in their meadows, which are an ideal habitat. Barn owls previously used old buildings or large tree holes to nest in. With changing farming methods and the modernisation of our homes, there has been a decline in available nest sites. Increasingly nest boxes have been installed for them to use, which they do readily.
Families are welcome to come and visit and learn more about barn owls. Contributions of photos, picture, poems are all welcome and will be added to the display.
By Carol Wood - Contributor