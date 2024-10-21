Telford charity celebrates £175k of Lottery funding to support the Anstice

Telford MP Shaun Davies congratulated the team saying: "The Anstice shows what a true community partnership can achieve and I’m delighted they have been able to secure funding for the future."

The much-loved Grade II listed building faced an uncertain future when the former working men’s club closed in 2014. Local people started a ‘Save the Anstice’ campaign, attracting over 900 supporters in two weeks. As a result, the Anstice was bought by Madeley Town Council, which worked with the new Anstice Community Trust charity to renovate the building which reopened in 2020.

The Anstice is now home to Madeley Library, a popular café and a 250 capacity Ballroom which can be hired for parties and weddings as well as hosting a packed programme of classes and community activities such as craft fairs, dance shows, youth clubs, discos, classic movie days and bingo sessions.

Lyndy Boden, Anstice Centre Manager said: "The Anstice is back at the heart of Madeley and we’re incredibly busy with over 1,000 people using the building every week. But like everyone we’ve been hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis, all our costs have increased sharply and this funding over 5 years will help us pay our bills, develop new income opportunities and make sure we’re here to serve our community into the 2030s.

"We’re very grateful to the National Lottery Community Fund and to everyone who plays the National Lottery for this award."

By June Campbell - Contributor