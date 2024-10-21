Singer takes a break from global touring for concert in region

Vocalist James Humphreys has been touring the world with his one-man show, The Voice from The Valley, which features music to suit everyone’s taste, from rock, pop, opera and musical theatre, all performed in James’ unique powerhouse style.

And now he is back on home soil preparing for a concert at The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry on Sunday, December 8 at 7.30pm in aid of Nightingale House Hospice.

Speaking ahead of this performance, James said: “I am looking forward to finally having the opportunity to take some time away from my international schedule and come home to perform, whilst raising much-needed funds for a very special charity.

“My performing takes me across the globe, and most recently I returned from an international tour, where I sang in countries such as America, Asia and Europe. As wonderful as this may sound, coming home to perform on home soil is going to be the highlight of my year.

“Nightingale House is a fantastic charity and one that I have always wanted to give back to.

“Being originally from Wrexham, I have been aware of the compassionate care that the angels at Nightingale House give, but more recently I have seen first-hand how outstanding they are.

“Both my father and grandfather were at Nightingale during their last moments and I could not praise the hospice enough for their approach to the care they gave.”

Nightingale House provides specialist palliative care for those with life-limiting illnesses. The hospice’s services are completely free of charge to patients and their families across the catchment area, stretching from Wrexham, Flintshire, and East Denbighshire to Barmouth and the border towns including Oswestry, Whitchurch, Wem and Ellesmere.

Creative Director of The Holroyd Community, Michael Jenkins said: “James’s outstanding vocal performance will without a doubt be well-received at The Holroyd. The audience can expect to be blown away by his powerful vocals and impressive versatility. We are thrilled to be the chosen venue to host this very special concert and equally excited to see James perform.

“Nightingale House is a wonderful charity, doing extremely important work in the community. As a venue, we are proud to be supporting them and James on this fundraising event.”

To get your tickets, and to support this event visit theholroydtheatre.co.uk/the-voice-from-the-valley or call the venue directly on 01691 776069.

By Caroline Jones - Contributor