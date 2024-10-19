School unveils new community-funded running track

The track’s construction has been funded by the local community with the majority of funding contributed by The Grocott Family Charitable Trust, long-term supporters of the school. Other funders were Prees Parish Council, Tesco in Whitchurch, as well as a number of donations from individuals.

The track was the brainchild of sports teacher, Alison Coles, who said: “The all-weather surface means that our children can enjoy getting outside all year and it encourages them to run and walk on a regular basis.

“Each day, after lunch, all the children walk around the track six times which means they each cover a mile. As well as providing valuable exercise and fun, it also creates a sense of unity among our children. We are also encouraging children to bring their bikes into school to cycle around the track.

“Without the huge amount of support from our generous donors, we simply wouldn’t have been able to get this amazing track in place and we are enormously grateful to them all.”

The track was constructed during the summer holidays and was ready for children to use when they returned in September.

A special event was hosted to officially launch the track which was attended by donors, the construction team, school staff and children. The track has been named the Ray Grocott Track, after the major supporter of the school and former pupil who passed away last year.

Linda Grocott of The Grocott Family Charitable Trust was invited to cut a ribbon and declare the track officially open. She was joined by her brother David and pupils Noah and Luca Rees, members of the Grocott family. Linda said: “The track is a superb addition to the school and Nicola Brayford, the school’s Headteacher and her team are to be congratulated for their innovation and for constantly looking at new ways to engage children.

“Some of the funding we contributed came from donations made last year at my Dad’s memorial service. He was equally passionate about Prees and involving young people in exercise and sport, and I know that he would have been immensely proud that the track bears his name. There really couldn’t be a more fitting tribute to him.”

The school also praised the construction team comprising Gittins Grab Services, L. Pritchard Groundwork and Shropshire Tool Hire who worked hard to complete the work on the track ready for the new school year.

By Hazel Ruscoe - Contributor