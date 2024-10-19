Repair Café joins in the anniversary celebrations of its founders

Friday, 18 October marked the 15th anniversary of Repair Café. The movement started in the Netherlands in 2009 as an initiative of the then-journalist Martine Postma. She thought it was a shame that we throw away so many things that could still be repaired. Martine wanted to offer an alternative: a welcoming place in the neighbourhood where you can repair your broken item together with a skilled volunteer. This became the first Repair Café held in Amsterdam.

That first Repair Café was such a success that it was repeated time after time and very quickly the model began to spread to other cities, towns and villages. Repair Cafés have subsequently spread worldwide, with Repair Cafés being held now in more than 45 countries. Thousands of household objects are returned back to re-use each week and there are thousands of enthusiastic volunteers who work selflessly towards a sustainable future with less waste, more cooperation, and more fun.

Shrewsbury Repair Café celebrates the movement's 15th anniversary. Photo supplied

As part of the anniversary celebrations, every Repair Café was invited to design and make a pennant which would form a large piece of festive bunting at the Anniversary Repair Café in The Hague. Shrewsbury Repair Café, which has been established in the town for seven years now, got to work straight away and made their own individual pennant, the textile team ensuring it reflected the identity of the Shrewsbury Repair Café. Shrewsbury Repair Café is delighted that it will be seen alongside hundreds of other pennants from around the world and be part of a very special celebration.

By Pete Martin - Contributor