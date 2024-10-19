Oswestry author to tour county following release of latest murder mystery novel

In the novel, the body of a property developer, who wanted to build luxury homes near a local ancient monument just outside Oswestry, is found in the moat at Whittington Castle. Suspicion falls on campaigners opposed to the development but others are in the frame too, including jealous family members.

"I just felt that Whittington Castle provided an ideal setting and atmosphere for a murder mystery," said Dave. "And obviously the theme of placing houses near a protected historical site is relevant not only in Oswestry but many other parts of Britain too."

Bolt From The Black is the sequel to Each Slow Dusk in which the body of a solicitor is discovered at the foot of the famous Wilfred Owen statue in the middle of Oswestry.

This is Dave’s 13th book. He is Reader & Writer in Residence at Oswestry Library where he gives talks on various aspects of English and Welsh literature and conducts sessions for writers. He is a keen advocate for public libraries and enjoys helping aspiring local authors.

"I love my role at Oswestry library," says Dave, "and I like to promote the town in my books. One reviewer wrote recently that my Inspector Probert novels are doing for Oswestry what the Inspector Morse novels did for Oxford. This meant a lot to me as I was a student in Oxford and l know the city well.

"I’m relishing the opportunity to introduce Inspector Probert - and Oswestry - to readers in other Shropshire libraries and I’m planning a similar tour over the border in Wales in 2025. Meeting new readers - and writers too - is always a thrill."

Dave’s tour will include dates at the following Shropshire libraries:

Shrewsbury, November 5

Church Stretton, November 8

Bridgnorth, November 16

Gobowen, November 19

Ellesmere, November 23

Oswestry, 25 November 25

Bishop’s Castle, November 27

Poster: Dave Andrews

By Dave Andrews - Contributor