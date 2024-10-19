Drama company adds to autumn tour of county's supernatural folktales

Performed by six actors Supernatural Shropshire is set in a small village pub, where a woman’s quiet drink is disturbed by the arrival of a stranger. With the aid of a cast of storytellers the stranger spends the evening recounting several Shropshire folktales, including stories of ghosts, evil witches and even the devil himself but who is this mysterious stranger and why is it so important that she believes in the stories he tells?

Supernatural Shropshire is written by local playwright and SDC member Michele Rowland-Jones, who says: “Shropshire has a wealth of fascinating folktales and I hope that audiences will enjoy hearing them, as much as I have enjoyed researching them and weaving them into my play.”

Supernatural Shropshire will visit the following venues:

Saturday, 26 October – Oscars at The Assembly Rooms, Ludlow

Thursday, 31 October – The Edge Arts Centre, Much Wenlock

Friday, 1 November – Montford Parish Hall, near Shrewsbury

Friday, 15 November – All Stretton Village Hall, near Church Stretton

Performances begin at 7.30pm and tickets are £10. Details of how to purchase tickets can be found at shropshiredramacompany.co.uk

By Neville Street - Contributor