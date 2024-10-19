Classical music performance at Shrewsbury residential home
We would like to invite everyone to join us at The Mount House, Shrewsbury, on Wednesday, 23 October at 11am for a special performance from Elizabeth who will be playing her violin for our residents, so if anyone would like to see a brilliant show please join us, refreshments will be available to all.
At The Mount House we like to involve the local community in our events and invite locals to join us for some truly fabulous shows, performances or even fun days! Call 01743 232228 for further details.
By Rachel Gratton - Contributor