Sea of lanterns to light up the streets of city in aid of charity

Nightingale House Hospice, which cares for patients from Oswestry, Ellesmere, Wem and Whitchurch, is hosting its “Lantern Parade: A Night of Light and Hope” fundraiser in Wrexham on Saturday, 16 November. The event, being held as part of the city’s Christmas Lights switch-on celebrations, starts in Queens Square and finishes at the Eagles Meadow Shopping Centre.

Families taking part will carry brightly-lit and decorated lanterns through the city centre’s streets and raise sponsorship to support Nightingale House Hospice. The day’s activities start at 12pm in Queen’s Square and include artisan market stalls, food and drink and live entertainment.

Lowri Sadler, Events Fundraiser at Nightingale House, said: "This special evening is a chance to come together with our community, carrying lanterns that symbolise the care and compassion the hospice brings to so many. We ask those taking part to raise as much sponsorship to support the hospice as possible. This will go towards vital funds and help ensure that Nightingale House can continue providing exceptional care to those who need it most.

“We are thrilled to work with Wrexham Council and Eagles Meadow to form a key part of the city centre lights switch-on.

“We hope the parade will be an occasion for children to remember for years to come.”

Cllr Nigel Williams, Wrexham Council’s Lead Member for Business, Economy & Tourism, said: “We’re really pleased to be working with Nightingale House Hospice again for this year’s Christmas Light Switch-on and Lantern Parade.

“It’s an outstanding event that so many families–local and visiting–look forward to, and it’s great to support such an important cause while lighting up our city for the festive season.”

To prepare for the event families are invited to take part in lantern making workshops at Ty Pawb on November 9 and 16 from 12.30-3.30pm each day. The Lantern Parade is accessible and open to all ages. Registration costs £6 per child which includes a lantern and battery light. Accompanying adults are free.

For more information visit nightingalehouse.co.uk/event/wrexham-lantern-parade/

By Caroline Jones - Contributor