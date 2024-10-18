Market Drayton residents come together to form a 'flourishing community'

With 47 homes on the park, the residents have created a tight-knit community where it is not just a place to live, but somewhere to enjoy the company of others.

The park hosts events throughout the year, allowing residents to meet up and spend quality time with their neighbours. Throughout the summer months, residents gather in the communal green for monthly barbeques. Each resident that wants to attend contributes £7 each to cover costs and everyone is asked to bring their own pudding which results in plenty to go around. During the festive season, the park organises a festive outing to a local restaurant, complete with a Christmas meal and a lively disco. The park has held events over various national holidays including the Queen’s Jubilee and the King’s Coronation.

Communication is key at Warren Park. A dedicated WhatsApp group keeps residents informed about upcoming events, park updates, and important announcements. This virtual space has been particularly valuable during challenging times, such as the pandemic, when the park's residents faced increased isolation. During this period there were times when the park banded together to make the situation easier for everyone, including some of the most vulnerable during the difficult time. On one occasion, fish and chips were brought up to the park from a local restaurant and residents sat outside at socially distanced tables to enjoy some much needed normality.

BBQ at Warren Park. Photo Laird Estates

Warren Park is committed to fostering a strong sense of community and supporting local businesses. Every other week, a local egg company delivers fresh eggs directly to the park. The park's residents also actively take part in local initiatives in the nearby town of Market Drayton. One recent event was a tombola where many of the residents contributed prizes for the draw, this saw the park being added to a patchwork quilt created by the Women's Institute showcasing local businesses.

Kings Coronation cake. Photo: Laird Estates

Perhaps the most heartwarming example of the park's community spirit is the memorial garden created in honour of a beloved resident Kerry Robinson. The garden, a testament to the residents' love and respect for their neighbour, serves as a lasting tribute to her memory. The garden has become a place to sit and remember neighbours and family who are no longer with us.

Local Businesses Quilt. Photo Laird Estates

Site owner Bill Laird says “It’s great to have that community feel on our parks.

“We don’t expect everyone to want to join in but all of the residents and their friends and family are always welcome, and it’s great to see events having such a good turnout.”

Christmas party fun! Photo Laird Estates

By Hannah Langton - Contributor