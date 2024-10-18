From Glastonbury to Shrewsbury, catch The Scribes live at Alberts Shed!

Known for stunning performances at festivals across the uk including Glastonbury, Isle Of Wight, WOMAD, Wireless, Latitude and too many more to name, The Scribes will be bringing their unique blend of block rocking beats, intelligent raps, limitless energy and good vibes to town for one night only on Friday, 25 October.

Those lucky enough to have caught the group's stand out performance at St Marys Church for Loopfest earlier this year will already know what the hype is about, but for the uninitiated expect mind blowing freestyling, world class beatboxing and more fun then you can shake a stick at!

Support on the night comes from local rising start Miss Ink so be sure to arrive early with live music starting around 10pm and do not miss this chance to catch one of the most in demand acts on the festival circuit live at your local independent music venue!

The Scribes live @ Goatfest. Photo: The Scribes

By Daisy Gray - Contributor