Special presentation for WI group's longest serving members who clock up 176-years between them

As this was the Annual Meeting of our centenary year, there was 100 years of memorabilia on display. This included our canning machine, bought and used during the 1940s to can surplus produce as part of the war effort.

A very special part of the meeting was for Sara to present certificates to four of our longest serving members. Rose has been a member for 36 years, Margaret for 41 years, Tricia for 44 years and Ann for an amazing 55 years!

Our meeting continued to refreshments after a hilarious sketch by our own Mavis and Maud - Carol and Chris.

Certificates for long serving members. Photo: Tanya Barker

Margaret looks at 100 years of WI history. Photo: Cathy Swan

By Cathy Swan - Contributor