New historical novel set in Ludlow and Shrewsbury published
Based on a true local tale of attempted murder, author Frederick J Hillberg is celebrating the publication of his new historical novel, ‘The Dangerous Journey' set in 1840’s Victorian England and brings to life the brutal attack on Bristol accountant William Miller Mackreth in the Shropshire town of Ludlow – a crime that reverberated across Britain and the colonies.
Based on real events, this gripping tale of mystery, love and endurance, is written by William’s great-great-grandson who recreates a moving and faithful account of the shocking attack by the enigmatic Josiah Mister, William’s recovery and the sensational trial that followed in Shrewsbury.
The author Frederick J Hillberg, who is retired shared his insights into researching and writing his great-great-grandfather’s extraordinary near-death encounter over 150 years ago, “I began working on the project several years ago when investigating our family tree. I knew that William Mackreth was a wealthy businessman in Bristol but it wasn’t until a visit to the Bristol Archives and a reference to the ‘Ludlow Chest’ that the full story began to unfold.”
A trip to Ludlow revealed an unexpected truth: William Mackreth had been at the heart of a famous local tale of mistaken identity, culminating in a vicious attack with a razor blade at the well-known Angel Inn (still standing) and what became a landmark legal case in British history. “As I delved deeper, I was amazed at the extent to which my great-great-grand father’s ordeal had captured the attention of Victorian society. Even Charles Dickens is believed to have mentioned the case in a letter to a friend.” Hillberg added.
The author added: “It is a remarkable tale, almost stranger than fiction, not only due to the nature of the crime and the sheer number of coincidences but also the fact that my great-great-grandfather survived the attempted murder that left him scarred for life. I am incredibly proud to have been able to bring this piece of family history to light. I think the book will appeal strongly to anyone with an interest in local history, crime and mystery, or a touch of romance.”
When not writing, Fred is an active figure in his local community and his pastimes include gardening, photography, coin & stamp collecting and reading historical biographies. In 2023 Fred published his first children’s book, Brave Cat Millie (ISBN: 9781916095069).
The paperback version of The Dangerous Journey (ISBN: 9781839528200) published by Brown Dog Books (https://www.browndogbooks.uk/) is priced at £9.99 (RRP) and is available to order from all bookshops from 17th October as well as on-line. An eBook version priced at £3.99 will be available via Amazon (Kindle), Kobo devices and Apple iBooks.