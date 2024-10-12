New historical novel set in Ludlow and Shrewsbury published

Based on real events, this gripping tale of mystery, love and endurance, is written by William’s great-great-grandson who recreates a moving and faithful account of the shocking attack by the enigmatic Josiah Mister, William’s recovery and the sensational trial that followed in Shrewsbury.

The author Frederick J Hillberg, who is retired shared his insights into researching and writing his great-great-grandfather’s extraordinary near-death encounter over 150 years ago, “I began working on the project several years ago when investigating our family tree. I knew that William Mackreth was a wealthy businessman in Bristol but it wasn’t until a visit to the Bristol Archives and a reference to the ‘Ludlow Chest’ that the full story began to unfold.”

A trip to Ludlow revealed an unexpected truth: William Mackreth had been at the heart of a famous local tale of mistaken identity, culminating in a vicious attack with a razor blade at the well-known Angel Inn (still standing) and what became a landmark legal case in British history. “As I delved deeper, I was amazed at the extent to which my great-great-grand father’s ordeal had captured the attention of Victorian society. Even Charles Dickens is believed to have mentioned the case in a letter to a friend.” Hillberg added.

The author added: “It is a remarkable tale, almost stranger than fiction, not only due to the nature of the crime and the sheer number of coincidences but also the fact that my great-great-grandfather survived the attempted murder that left him scarred for life. I am incredibly proud to have been able to bring this piece of family history to light. I think the book will appeal strongly to anyone with an interest in local history, crime and mystery, or a touch of romance.”

When not writing, Fred is an active figure in his local community and his pastimes include gardening, photography, coin & stamp collecting and reading historical biographies. In 2023 Fred published his first children’s book, Brave Cat Millie (ISBN: 9781916095069).

The paperback version of The Dangerous Journey (ISBN: 9781839528200) published by Brown Dog Books (https://www.browndogbooks.uk/) is priced at £9.99 (RRP) and is available to order from all bookshops from 17th October as well as on-line. An eBook version priced at £3.99 will be available via Amazon (Kindle), Kobo devices and Apple iBooks.