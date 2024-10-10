The Voice Of Karen Carpenter Comes To Shrewsbury with a full live show – One Night Only

For one night only, Toni originally from Kent will be visiting Shrewsbury with her full live theatre production and live band The Carpenters Songbook, direct from London's West End.

Join Toni Lee and her live band for one night only.

A celebration and nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Re-live those stunning songs that paved fond memories and stunning arrangements by Karen & Richard Carpenter, known as the famous American brother sister duo The Carpenters.

Karen Carpenter is renowned for has having a voice like melted chocolate and unique yet Toni has an uncannily vocal likeness to that of her idol.

Performing all your favourite hits like Please Mr Postman, Close To You, Top Of The World, Superstar, Rainy Days & Mondays and many more.

A concert of pure class, authenticity. Sing along and enjoy for one night at The Buttermarket Shrewsbury. Sunday 20th October 2024.

Tickets on sale via the venue website and booking link.

Or via The Carpenters Songbook facebook page.