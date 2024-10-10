Shropshire charity raises funds to End Period Poverty in Guinea, West Africa

Friends of Conakry Refugee School is raising cash to produce re-useable menstrual health kits to be gifted to women and girls in the community of Conakry.

The charity, led by Jackie Watkins, has supported a school for up to 500 students in the capital of the West African country of Guinea, for the past 20 years.

Its most recent campaign has seen it set up a social enterprise run in the school to produce re-useable menstrual health kits to be gifted to women and girls in the community.

And for every pound it raises via The Big Give fundraising site until October 17, it has been awarded match-funding meaning donations will be doubled up to the value of £2,500.

The Kike AfricHer campaign, which will help girls stay in education by eradicating period poverty, has been championed by award-winning Shropshire wildlife photographer Andrew Fusek Peters and his wife author Polly Peters.

Each kit, which is sewn by a Conakry mother and talented seamstress, contains everything a girl needs to deal hygienically with their period in an attractive cotton bag.

Jackie Watkins said: “Without this kind of kit, girls often face the choice of attending school but risking the embarrassment of bleeding through their clothes, using the cheap and highly toxic pads available on the local market, or staying home and missing school every month during their period.

“We want to end the damaging effects of period poverty so that Conakry’s girls have equal access to education, without having to worry.”

Kike is the word for “moon” in the local Susu language, and also means menstruation and a woman’s cycle.

A TikTok campaign run by Shrewsbury based content creator Megan Penney aims to encourage young people in the UK to raise £15 to buy a re-useable menstrual health kit for young women in Conakry.

Megan accompanied Jackie on her recent trip to the school and says that it has changed her outlook on life.

Megan said: “So many things we take for granted are unobtainable for the young people I met.

“While we might spend £15 on a night out with friends that same amount will buy a girl their dignity for two years by giving them the ability to carry on their lives whatever the time of the month.

“We’re hoping to encourage to imagine they’ve invited a Guinea girl to join them with their friends on a night out, coffee date or cosy night watching a film and ordering in. If they can donate £15 with their friends, that girl would have a kit to allow them to continue their lives confidently, whatever the time of the month. Alternatively, just £1 donated each month by someone who pays tax buys a kit a year.”