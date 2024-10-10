Ludlow U3A welcomes 2,000th member

Chair Janice Haines welcomed local resident Alison O’Grady , along with Maureen Furniss, a member of the first group of local people who in 1997 got together to create, what was then called, U3A in Ludlow. She was the first Treasurer/Membership Secretary.

"We’re currently conducting a recruitment campaign for new members, as we have been made aware of the fact that many people perhaps do not realise what a great opportunity membership of u3a can bring," said Janice.

"As a result we have had some promotional events in Castle Square and have increased our already large membership by 10 per cent.

"And one of our new members happened to be Alison – the 2,000th person to join Ludlow u3a since our foundation."

U3a Ludlow is an organisation for retired or semi-retired people throughout the Ludlow area which offers a vast array of activities for both mind and body.

There are regular monthly meetings at the Assembly Rooms featuring expert speakers on a wealth of topics, plus more than 50 study groups offering activities in such subjects as art and architecture, games and pastimes, history, intellectual pursuits, international languages, music and performance, walking, science and even an opportunity to learn to play a ukulele – with new groups being formed all the time.

You get all this for just £16 a year, and for this you will be entitled to participate in all or any of the Ludlow u3a activities – some are free while others charge a small fee to cover expenses. You will also have delivered to your address five copies each year of “Third Age Matters”, a lively magazine which gives you news and features of interest to members.

"The Ludlow U3a motto is : ‘Learn, Laugh and Live’ – if you become a member you will certainly do that’," said Janice.